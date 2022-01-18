Lusaka man loses K4000 in Nakonde

…..he went to buy the famous Nakonde rice

James Soko’s trip to Nakonde for the first time did not begin well last week when he allegedly lost K4000.

Chete FM reports that the money was meant for ordering the most famous rice in Zambia from the border.

The 27-year-old from Lusaka’s Matero area has told Chete FM news that he has been spending nights in the cold because he has no means of returning to the capital to rebuild his business.

He suspects the money could have been lost on the night he arrived between the bus station and the market.

He has not claimed of being attacked although such incidents are popular for first-timers here.

The matter has been reported to be the police.