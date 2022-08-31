LUSAKA MAN LOSES MARRIAGE FOR FAILING TO SLEEP HIS WIFE.

A 25 year old beautiful woman of Chaisa Township in Lusaka has divorced her husband for failing to sleep with her for one year. Abigirl Namwinga Banda told the Matero local court yesterday that she is too young to live without sexx.

She said her husband Fanuel Banda 28, has been failing to sleep with her for one year but that he started encouraging her to sleep with other men something she refused to do.



“My husband stopped having sexx with me 5 months after we got married in 2020. He only lies on top of me without doing his job then the next morning he expects me to cook for him, this is not fair to me”, she said. “After failing to sleep with me, he started encouraging me to sleep with his best friend or other men but I refused. I just want this court to dissolve our marriage because I am too young to live without sexx”, she told the court.



The court then dissolved their marriage so Abigirl is now free to have sexx with other men or get married.

Picture: Abigirl Namwinga Banda.