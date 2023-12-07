LUSAKA MAN MURD€RS OWN FATHER OVER NSHIMA

Lusaka, December 6, 2023

Westwood police Station today at 08:30 hours, received a report of murder from Theresa Nyendwa aged 72 of Shampule village who reported that her husband Elliott Pharol Banda aged 82 of the same abode had been murder€d by his last born son Febiano Banda aged 40.

It Is allegedly that a pounding stick was used to inflict the injuries and he sustained a deep cut on the head.

This occurred today December 6, 2023 at around 02:00 hours at Shampule village in Shibuyunji District.

Brief Facts of the matter are that yesterday December 5,2023 at around 18:00 hours, The Suspect Febiano Banda went to drink local beer and came back around 01:00 hours today and went straight to the mother’s home and demanded for Nshima.

His father replied that they had no Nshima that’s how he became angry and started fighting his father in the process he got a pounding stick and hit his father on the head, the father sustained a deep cut on the head and died on the spot.

Police Scenes of Crime Officers visited the scene of crime and found the deceased lying in the pool of blood.

A Docket of case has been opened.

The suspect has been arrested and detained in police custody while the body of the deceased has since been deposited in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.