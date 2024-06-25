LUSAKA MAN PLEADS GUILTY IN COURT FOR ATTEMPTING TO SELL HIS 4 YEAR OLD STEP DAUGHTER

A 30-year-old man of Lusaka has pleaded GUILTY to one count of child trafficking, after he attempted to sell his 4-year-old step daughter.

SIMON SILOMBA, of Misisi compound, is believed to have attempted to sell the girl at 150 thousand kwacha.

This happened between March 19 and March 21, 2024 in Lusaka’s Makeni Villa area.

SILOMBA, a wheelbarrow pusher, took plea on Monday, together with his two co-accused, MARTIN SICHALWE and KENNEDY SICHIWEZA, before Lusaka Magistrate, MUTINTA MWENYA.

Facts before court are that the three accused, while acting together, did obtain the named child for the purpose of exploitation.

The matter was reported and the accused were later arrested by police in Makeni Villa area, were they attempted to sell the juvenile.