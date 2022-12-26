LUSAKA MAN STILL IN UTH, 2 WEEKS AFTER ALLEGED MURDER OF WIFE

By Darius Choonya

Price Water House Director Tinderai Luwisi, who allegedly murdered his wife Pellegia Muligwi, is undergoing counselling while admitted at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) awaiting formal charges.

In an interview with Diamond News, UTH Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo has described the suspect’s condition as stable after sustaining multiple stab wounds.

On December, 9, 2022, the suspect allegedly murdered his wife during a dispute.