LUSAKA MAN SUSTAINS BODY BURNS

….. after the shop he was sleeping in caught fire

A 23-year-old man, identified as Ernest Chanda, sustained burns on his body when the shop he was sleeping in caught fire.

This fire incident occurred today between 01:30 and 02:00 hours behind City Market in Lusaka.

Upon receiving a report via the police emergency line, police officers rushed to the scene, where they found personnel from the Lusaka City Fire Station, who had already extinguished the fire.

The victim sustained burns is currently receiving treatment at Kanyama Level One Hospital.

Investigations have been initiated to determine the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, Police in Lusaka launched a manhunt for a man from Mtendere Compound, identified as Joseph Musukwa, in connection with the offence of Unlawful Wounding which occurred today 21st October 2023 at 01 15, hours at unmarked house in Mtendere Compound.

The victim, Abigal Daka, aged 23 and the wife of the suspect, was allegedly stabbed with a knife by her husband, Joseph Musukwa, whose age is unknown, following a marital dispute.

This resulted in laceration on her stomach, causing her intestines to protrude.

A concerned citizen, who also reported the incident, rushed the victim to Mtendere Clinic and later reported to Mtendere Police Post.

The victim was subsequently referred to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital for treatment, where she is currently admitted, and her condition is reported to be unstable.

A manhunt for the suspect has been initiated.

Godfrey Chilabi

Assistant Public Relations Officer