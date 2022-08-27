LUSAKA MAN TELLS POLICE WHY SHE DEFILED HER STEP DAUGHTER.

“She looks attractive than her mother”

An 11-year-old girl has allegedly been defiled by her step-father in Lusaka’s Makeni Area.

The girl has narrated to ZNBC news how her step-father, on several occasions defiled her, adding that everytime she reported this to her mother she would be ignored.

And when interrogated by police, Modley Chabinga said he decided to start sleeping with his step daughter because her wife(mother to the victime) was failing to satisfy him in bed because she has abnormal painful period pains. Asked why he could go to other older woman in Lusaka, Mr Chabinga said his step daughter was more attractive than any woman he knows including her mother.

The girl is a single orphan as her father died in an accident 10 years ago. Her teachers described her as exraordinaly talented as she has been coming Number One since she started Grade One in 2016. Its really sad for the young girl.