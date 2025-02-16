Lusaka man who married his brother’s girlfriend 21 years ago seeks divorce, reconciliation with brother!

I got my brother’s girlfriend pregnant and married her 21 years ago, but now I want to reconcile with him so I want a divorce, 42-year-old Haggai Phiri has told the Matero Local Court.



In this case, Phiri dragged Idah Mwansa, 37, to court for divorce, saying he had realised blood is thicker than water. When the case came up before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga on February 10, 2025, Phiri, who is a truck driver, first began by giving other reasons why he wanted to divorce his wife. “We got married in 2004, and we have been on separation for more than six years. We have three children. The first was born in 2005, she’s a girl, the second in 2008.

-News Diggers