LUSAKA MARRIED WOMAN ADMITS SLEEPING WITH HER CHURCH PROPHET

A 30 year old married Lusaka woman has accused her prophet of sleeping with her 14 times this year and impregnating her. Fildah Mutale Bwembya told the police that Supernatural Heaven Embassy Church overseer DON MWAPE took advantage of her every time her husband was out of town for business.

Meanwhile other two women (unmarried ones) have also accused the prophet of impregnating them. All pregnant women are the Prophet’s Church members. The prophet has also been accused of sexually abusing 14 other women including 4 married ones who are now demanding justice.



Deputy Police Spokesperson DANNY MWALE has told ZNBC News that Prophet MWAPE was expected to avail himself to police yesterday but failed hence the manhunt.



Mr. MWALE says the Victim Support Unit under the Police Service is investigating the matter following several reports involving the clergyman.



Attempts to interview Prophet MWAPE proved futile as his phone went unanswered as he is in hiding as Mr Bwembya wants to beat him for impregnating his wife.

Picture: Mrs Bwembya’s photo found in the prophet’s phone which church members grabbed from him yesterday. The prophet has 2 smart phones.