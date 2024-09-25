LUSAKA MAYOR ADDRESSES YOUTH CLIMATE ACTION FUND BENEFICIARIES

Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala today addressed the recipients of the Bloomberg-funded “Youth Climate Action Fund” at the Civic Centre, marking a significant milestone in the city’s fight against climate change.

The City of Lusaka is among 100 cities globally that received $50,000 from Bloomberg Philanthropies to empower youth-led climate initiatives.

Addressing the beneficiaries at the Civic Centre, Ms. Chitangala said the funding will support 11 outstanding youth-led organizations selected from 33 applicants with microgrants ranging from $2,100 to $4,500.

She stated that these initiatives focus on enhancing green spaces, absorbing carbon dioxide, reducing urban heat island effects, raising awareness about climate change, promoting individual actions and community engagement, reducing waste, promoting sustainability, minimizing landfill emissions, keeping the city clean, reducing pollution and protecting public health.

The Mayor further commended Bloomberg Philanthropies for the funding, stating that it will help create a better future for Lusaka and inspire a global movement towards sustainability.

“This investment in youth-driven climate action represents a significant step towards a climate-resilient future for Lusaka and Zambia,” she emphasized.

Ms. Chitangala indicated that the selected projects underwent rigorous evaluation by the LCC Project Management Team, the Ministry of Green Economy, the Ministry of Youth and a Youth Representative.

She stated that by supporting these initiatives, Lusaka aims to mitigate climate change impacts, improve air and water quality, enhance biodiversity and foster community engagement and education.

She assured that the LCC Implementation Team will conduct regular monitoring and evaluation to ensure effective fund utilization.

The Mayor urged the beneficiaries to work diligently within the six-month timeframe to ensure successful project implementation.

She congratulated the beneficiaries, emphasizing the importance of their role in combating climate change.