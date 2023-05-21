Lusaka Mayor Chitangala Condemns Sexist Insult Directed at Kitwe Mayor

Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala has issued a strong statement in defense of Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya after the latter faced a sexist insult from a UPND cadre. The comment, suggesting that Mayor Mwaya should find a husband to improve her behavior, has been widely criticized as inappropriate and offensive.

Mayor Chitangala expressed her dismay at the comment, highlighting the lack of relevance between marital status and the ability to deliver on developmental goals. She called out the author of the comment for their ignorance, overzealousness, and immaturity, especially in the context of politics. The Lusaka Mayor expressed concern about such behavior from high-ranking leaders in the province, emphasizing the need to dismantle patriarchy in society.

In her statement, Mayor Chitangala questioned whether those who made such insulting remarks would accept similar treatment toward their own daughters and sisters in the future. She urged all well-meaning Zambians to focus their energy on developmental issues rather than engaging in pettiness.

The Lusaka Mayor extended her advice to the author and encouraged fellow women to rise above intimidation and contribute fully to improving the lives of people in their communities. She stressed the importance of supporting and respecting women in politics and decision-making positions, and called on women to resist being deterred by the behavior of ill-mannered individuals.

Mayor Chitangala expressed disappointment in the current state of women’s movements, stating that they should not be partisan. She urged women’s movements to rise and speak against such behavior, emphasizing the declining numbers of women in politics and decision-making positions. She highlighted the significance of having a female president in Zambia and questioned the reaction of those who insult and belittle women if that were to become a reality.

In conclusion, Mayor Chitangala reaffirmed her solidarity with women in Zambia and encouraged the entire nation to stand together in support of women’s rights and empowerment. She called for unity in working towards a society where women are given the space, respect, and opportunities they rightfully deserve.