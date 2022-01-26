LUSAKA MAYOR EXPOSES SALE OF DISEASED DEAD CHICKENS FOR CONSUMPTION IN LUSAKA



Lusaka Mayor Her Worship Chilando Chitangala has exposed a dangerous scam where some chinese poultry farmers are selling chickens that have died from diseases for consumption.



In an operation, the Mayor followed up from the point of trade in Soweto Market to the suppliers of these dead chickens in Lusaka West.



Health and food safety regulations require that diseased animals or poultry must be buried or burned to avoid zoonotic diseases.

Zoonotic diseases are nfectious diseases that are transmitted from animals to people or to other species.