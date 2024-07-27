LUSAKA MAYOR LAUNCHES SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT FRANCHISE



Her Worship the Mayor of Lusaka Ms. Chilando Chitangala has launched the Solid Waste Collection Franchise For Lusaka City under the Lusaka Integrated Solid Waste Management Company Limited.



The 24 contractors have been engaged on a four year term in accordance with the Solid Waste Management and Regulation Act No. 20 of 2018 aimed at ensuring that residents of Lusaka have access to an efficient and cost effective solid waste management service.



The Mayor has directed the contractors to render effective and efficient waste collection services in their respective zones.



“We do not want to receive reports of inconsistent collection of waste,” She said.



The Mayor further advised the contracted companies to ensure that their charges are in line those approved by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.



The Lusaka Mayor also appealed to members of the public to subscribe to designated solid waste management providers in their various communities in order to ensure continued service provision.



Present at the launch was the Lusaka Intergrared Solid Waste Management Company Limited Interim Chief Executive Officer Imuwana Mwanamwalye and Public Health Assistant Director Titus Hampako.



Issued by:



Chola Mwamba

Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council-LCC

26/07/24