LUSAKA MAYOR THROWS TANTRUMS, ATTACK DEPUTY
Chaos erupted at Lusaka’s Civic Centre last week when City Mayor Chilando Chitangala openly showed hostility towards her deputy, Ketty Nanyangwe, leaving onlookers, including civic leaders, stunned.
The City Mother appeared determined to physically confront and harm Ms. Nanyangwe, who remained composed despite the intense drama unfolding before her, was visibly frightened by the mayor’s erratic and disturbing behaviour, which seemed almost possessed.
Ms. Chitangala’s outburst was shocking as she banged on the table with a wooden hammer repeatedly before throwing it in the direction of the deputy mayor, who was seated nearby.
This behaviour was not only unprofessional but also intimidating, calculated to instil fear towards the deputy mayor
Although the exact reason for the hostility is unclear, it is rumoured that the two have been engaged in a long-standing battle for political supremacy, fueled by their different affiliations.
This isn’t the first time the mayor has been under fire, having recently shut down a carwash premises in Olympia township, which nearly ended in violence.
The tension between the two officials is palpable, and it will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds.
What ever it was that behavior from the Mayor towards her Deputy is not acceptable at all especially at her level as Mother of the City. It is very retrogressive and animalistic.