LUSAKA MOSQUITOES JUST IRRITANTS – HEALTH MINISTER

Lusaka mosquitoes just irritants

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo says the mosquitoes which have seemingly increased in Lusaka and Livingstone as well as other parts of the country are nothing but a nuisance type that cannot even cause malaria.

Ms Masebo told Parliament yesterday that despite the mosquitoes being observed in Lusaka and Livingstone biting, they do not cause any illness.

“These mosquitoes are nuisance mosquitoes as they do not spread malaria parasites.

Daily mail