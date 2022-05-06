FALSE NEWS LANDS TWO PEOPLE IN TROUBLE

By Diamond Media Staff

The Zambia Police Service in Lusaka has jointly charged and arrested 33 year old Mainda Simata of Kamwala Township and Jimmy Chelan Mwela aged 31 of Chelston for alleged publication of False News with intent to cause alarm.

According to a statement by Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, details are that police received a report on April 30, 2022 from 59 year old Josephine Njovu a resident of Avondale that unknown people were circulating fake news on social media purporting that her motor vehicle a Nissan Infiniti black in colour bearing registration number BAC 9552 was used by alleged abductors of mobile money agents.

Mr. Hamoonga says Police then interviewed the complainant’s children 35 year old Lwenda Ngulube and 32 year old Mwendalubi Ngulube who were with the vehicle on the material date of the alleged incident.

He says the duo narrated that the issue trending was contrary to what transpired as the persons fabricating it were just being malicious.

Therefore on May 5, 2022 a docket was opened consequently Simata and Mwelwa who are behind the circulation of the video were officially arrested and charged around 17:45 hours on Thursday May 5, 2022.

The duo has been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.