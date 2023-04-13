LUSAKA MOTHER KILLS HER TWO CHILDREN BEFORE COMMITTING SUICIDE.

Two children of Lusaka’s Kabanana township have died after their mother poisoned them and later killed herself.

The woman has been identified as Mercy Kabungo.



Confirming the incident to ZNBC News, Sipho Mbewe , the children’s father says he had a marital dispute with his wife over her gambling problem as it had left the family in debt .



Mr Mbewe, an international truck driver said the couple had agreed to resolve their challenges after his trip to Mozambique.

He says he was shocked to receive a suicidal message from his wife, and he later discovered that she had poisoned three of her children and two had died .



One of the children, an eight year-old boy survived the poisoning .