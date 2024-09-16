LUSAKA NATIONAL PARK: illegally built structures demolished
About 30 illegally built structures in the Lusaka National Park have been demolished.
The structures which comprise wall fences and incomplete houses were demolished in the last two days by a team of officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.
Ministry of Tourism Public Relations Officer NATALIE MASHIKOLO says some of the illegal structures were built under high voltage power lines that pass through the park.
Ms. MASHIKOLO says the power lines are meant to supply power to a hospital which is still under construction in Chalala.
She says the department has instituted investigations into the illegal land allocation in the park.
Ms. MASHIKOLO told ZNBC News that the department will also engage other security agencies because preliminary investigations indicate that other crimes may have been committed.
She said the department has engaged the Zambia National Service –ZNS- and Zambia Army to help with additional earth moving equipment to remove ruble so that the habitat in the park can be restored.
ZNBC
LUSAKA NATIONAL PARK: illegally built structures demolished
They were warned against building in the game park, but as usual they dared government.
Excellent work. This should have been done much, much earlier. Lawlessness must be snipped in the bud.
When are demolishing the structures in Forest 27?
Well said JMC…clapping