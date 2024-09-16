LUSAKA NATIONAL PARK: illegally built structures demolished



About 30 illegally built structures in the Lusaka National Park have been demolished.



The structures which comprise wall fences and incomplete houses were demolished in the last two days by a team of officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.



Ministry of Tourism Public Relations Officer NATALIE MASHIKOLO says some of the illegal structures were built under high voltage power lines that pass through the park.



Ms. MASHIKOLO says the power lines are meant to supply power to a hospital which is still under construction in Chalala.



She says the department has instituted investigations into the illegal land allocation in the park.



Ms. MASHIKOLO told ZNBC News that the department will also engage other security agencies because preliminary investigations indicate that other crimes may have been committed.



She said the department has engaged the Zambia National Service –ZNS- and Zambia Army to help with additional earth moving equipment to remove ruble so that the habitat in the park can be restored.



ZNBC