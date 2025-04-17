LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY HITS 23.5% COMPLETION WITH OVER 2,300 JOBS CREATED



By Patricia Chilambikwa



Construction works on the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway has reached 23.5 per cent progress with over 2-thousand 3-hundred people employed on the project from the time it commenced in 2024.



Road development Agency -RDA Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Manager Anthony Mulowa reveals that the remaining with 76.5 percent of works are expected to be done within the stipulated 3-year timeframe of the contract.



Speaking during an inspection tour of the road in Chisamba today, Mr Mulowa said more people are expected to be employed soon as the project progresses.



He notes that the project involves the upgrade of the road to a dual carriage of about 3-hundred and 37 kilometers of the road from Lusaka to Ndola.





The concession agreement was signed with Macro Oceans Investment Consortium -MOIC-LN at a cost of 650 million dollars for a 25-year period with three years for construction and 22 years for operations and maintenance.



Meanwhile, RDA Senior Engineer Emmanuel Zulu says the road has been designed to have an extra layer for longevity.



For more on this and other stories, watch our Main Evening News at 19:30hrs.