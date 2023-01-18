LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL-CARRIAGEWAY PPP PROJECT TO COMMENCE THREE MONTHS FROM NOW-MILUPI

We as New Dawn Government are excited that in the past year, we have, on behalf of Zambians, successfully concluded negotiations on two critical Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects in the road sector – the Chingola-Kasumbalesa Road Project and the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway Project.

Your government has identified a private partner (concessionaire) under the PPP arrangement, to reconstruct and upgrade the Lusaka-Ndola Road into a dual carriageway.

In the next three months, your government and the identified PPP concessionaire on the Lusaka-Ndola Road Project, will formally sign the contract for the works to start on this major undertaking.

On the Chingola-Kasumbalesa Road Project, we formally signed with the PPP concessionaire last year.We are, at this stage, all looking forward to the concessionaires on the two projects to conclude their mobilisation and start the works as has been agreed.