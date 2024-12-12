LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY WORKS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE, SAYS MWANAKAMPWE



CENTRAL Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe has said the construction of Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway is ahead of schedule.



Mwanakampwe expressed excitement at the progress made so far, saying the facility will transform the road infrastructure and reduce the cost of doing business.



“There’s exciting progress being made on the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway project, an initiative that’s set to transform Zambia’s road infrastructure,” said Mwanakampwe when he recently conducted an onsite inspection of the project, which is valued at over US $345 million and is being developed under the public-private partnership model.



“This strategic project aims to enhance road safety, reduce accidents, decrease travel time and cut costs for businesses in the region. I am pleased to report that the construction is ahead of schedule! With a commitment to complete the work within three years we are making significant strides. Managed by Avic International and Moic, the project’s timely delivery is a top priority, ensuring it will soon be in the hands of the Zambian people.”



Site foreman Edward Tembo explained that with the challenges posed by the ongoing rainy season there is need to protect the stabilised base from rainwater damage.



“To mitigate this risk, workers are currently using cement to safeguard the stone base during this crucial stage of construction. With dedicated efforts and innovative solutions the team is overcoming obstacles to ensure a safe and efficient roadway for all,” said Tembo.



“The Zambian government is steadfast in its commitment to improving road infrastructure for the benefit of everyone.”



The Mast