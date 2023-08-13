LUSAKA-NDOLA EMERGENCY ROAD WORKS COMMENCE

August 11, 2023

Emergency works on the Lusaka-Ndola Road have commenced with MOIC-LN Consortium, the Concessionaire, engaged to upgrade to dual carriageway of the Lusaka to Ndola Road executing the emergency works.

The scope of the emergency works include the reconstruction, rutting repair, crack sealing and pothole patching of the existing carriageway.

The construction of a trial section for slurry seal commenced on August 5, 2023 on 100 meters of the access road to Mulungushi University in Kabwe while emergency works started on August 10, 2023.

Recently, MOIC-LN Consortium signed a Concession Agreement with the Zambian Government, for the upgrading to dual carriageway of approximately 327 kilometers from Lusaka to Ndola Road including rehabilitation of 45 kilometers of the Luanshya to Fisenge to Masangano Road.

The works are expected to address the existing road defects on the Highway to improve driving comfort and safety.

The Lusaka to Ndola Highway serves as a major corridor for international mining and trade in Southern Africa, connecting Zambia with other Northern countries, including Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

To enhance the road’s capacity and level of service, and to accelerate Zambia’s economic development, the UPND Government resolved to improve the condition of the road network.

(C) THE FALCON