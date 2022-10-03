LUSAKA PAPA BEHIND PAMELA CHISUPA’S ABDUCTION DEACTIVATES HIS FACEBOOK ACCOUNT!

A man only identified as Aposto Tom or Thomas Muzwenga has deactivated his Facebook account after being linked to be the mastermind and brother to Vael Muzwenga who happens to be the abductor apprehended by the Police.

A young man who is using a Facebook profile name of King Roma V Jay but real Names Vael Muzwenga on multiple occasions tagged aposto Tom one of the masterminds behind the abductions.

According to multiple traces on his timeline, Mr. Muzwenga was being tagged in multiple posts made by King Roma V Jay who is believed to be among the abductors of Pamela Ela Chisupa and 12 others.

Reasons why he deactivated his Facebook account few hours after one of the person who use to tag him in posts was arrested for being suspected to be the abductor is not yet known.

There are alot of questions among Facebookers as to why a man using the names of aposto Tom decided to deactivate his Facebook account at this hour. -Koswe