LUSAKA PASTOR ARRESTED FOR RAPE



THE Zambia Police Service, through the Victim Support Unit at Kanyama Police Station, has apprehended and formally charged Peter Mulenga, a 35-year-old resident of Garden House Compound.





The suspect, who is a pastor of Prayer House Ministries Church, who also claims to be a lawyer, operates at Mukwasi Private School in Lusaka, was arrested on allegations of rape.



Upon being warned and cautioned regarding the offence of rape and further asked concerning his legal credentials, he opted to remain silent and failed to provide any documentation proving he is a qualified lawyer.





The arrest follows a report filed on March 14, 2025, at 14:00 hours by an 18-year-old female victim from Mbasela area, Old Kanyama Compound, Lusaka.



The victim reported that she was raped by the suspect on two separate occasions—on March 3, 2025, at approximately 10:00 hours and on March 4, 2025, at around 08:00 hours—at the suspect’s residence.





Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim and her parents are members of the suspect’s church. At some point, the suspect requested that the victim stay with his family, claiming he would assist with her education. However, on the mentioned dates and times, when the suspect and the victim were alone at home, he allegedly sneaked into her room and raped her repeatedly.





The victim later confided in her parents, who facilitated her departure from the suspect’s home and reported the matter to the police.



A medical report was issued as part of the investigation. Following his arrest, the suspect is currently in police detention and will appear in court soon.





The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to ensuring justice for victims of sexual offences and urges the public to report such crimes immediately.



This will ensure swift and timely legal action being taken against the perpetrators



RAE HAMOONGA

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER