Lusaka police hunt pregnant diva over fraud

POLICE in Lusaka have launched a hunt for a 22-year old pregnant slayqueen who has vanished after swindling clients at a travel agency she worked for.

According to Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale, Jill Ngangula of Longcares in Lusaka is facing fraud charges but has opted to to play hide and seek with police.

According to details of the alleged crime, Ngangula is saod to have been selling counterfeit flight tickets to clients who only realised after being stopped from boarding plane.

She is also accused of forging visas for clients at an exorbitant fee.

After her criminal ways were discovered, Ngangula packed her belongings and secretly shifted from her home in Longcares.

Police have been looking for her since.

The company for which she worked has placed a K5,000 bounty on Ngangula promising to give anyone who will provide information leading to her successful apprehension.

Police sources have told Kalemba that undercover cops with improvised pregnancies have been frequenting antenatal sessions and labour wards at various health facilities around Lusaka and beyond hoping that they will bump into the fugitive and crooked mother-to-be.

Police have called on members of the public with information of her whereabouts to come forward.

Kalemba