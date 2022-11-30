Lusaka Police hunt thieving maid

POLICE in Lusaka are hunting for a 22-year-old sticky-fingered beauty who has been using her employment opportunities as a house maid to steal from her employers.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale says officers are searching every corner and alley of the capital city to find Christine Lubinda of Kabanana Compound.

According to reports, Christine took to her heels and narrowly escaped arrest after her thieving habits were discovered by her latest employer in Chilenje South and reported the matter to the police.

“We are looking for this woman, Christine Lubinda who stole from her an employer various items all valued at K21,000 over a period of six months, Mwale told #Kalemba in a phone interview.

One of the victims who sought anonymity said Christine had over a period of six months stolen among other valuables, money, jewellery, clothes curtains, bedding, handbags and National Registration Card.

“Most of the things she stole are for my business and she has also been using my picture for her Facebook cover page,” the victim complained.

She appealed to police to quickly arrest Christine and save many people from her stealing habits.

Although police are looking for Christine stealing from one household, three other people claim they have been victims of her thefts when she worked their their maids but did not report the matter.

#CAPTION: Christine Lubinda is on the run

Kalemba