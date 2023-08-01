LUSAKA POLICE OFFICER COMMITS SUICIDE IN UNCLEAR CIRCUMSTANCES

A 47-year-old police officer of Lusaka has committed suicide by taking a suspected poisonous substance in unclear circumstances.

The deceased, Joseph Mbao was discovered gasping for breath in his bedroom by his wife Grace Mbao after coming back from church.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Sunday, July 30th at his home in Chunga Government farms.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga who confirmed the incident to Mwebantu said Police officer Detective Chief Inspector Mbao who was under Lusaka rural District office committed suicide by taking a suspected poisonous substance.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the wife to the now deceased , Grace Mbao had gone to church and went back home at around 17:00 hours and found the husband sleeping on the bed. She then tried to talk to him but was just struggling to breathe and was then rushed to Matero level one Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

