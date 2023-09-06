Lusaka Police officer implicates 7-yr-old son in defilement scandal

Lusaka cop implicates 7-yr-old son in defilement scandal

THE rank and file of Kabwata Police Station is struggling to make sense from claims of a defilement-accused officer who is now implicating his seven-year old son.

Constable Ernest Tembo aged 36 of Sikanze Police Camp was taken into detention on Saturday evening after a four-year old child of his neighbour and fellow officer identified him as her defiler.

“On the fateful day, the officer in question gave his seven-year old son a phone to play with while he took advantage of his neighbor’s daughter around 20:00 hours,” the source narrated to Kalemba.

“The mother of the victim , who is also a police officer only noticed later in the night when she woke up and wanted to take the victim to the toilet that her privates parts were bloody. Upon being asked what happened, the young girl revealed that the officer had sexually assaulted her,” the source added.

But under interrogation, Constable Tembo who works at Kanyama Police Station is said to have sworn by the electoral victory of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa that it is in fact his 7-year old son who defiled the victim and not him.

The sources tell Kalemba that Constable Tembo who is currently detained at Kabwata Police Station is sticking to his claims and insisting that he is innocent.

Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed Constable Tembo’s arrest and detention over the matter.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba