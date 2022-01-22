LUSAKA PRISON OFFICER IN TROUBLE AFTER SECRETLY MARRYING EX-CONVICT

A Lusaka prison wardress has reportedly been suspended from work for alleged indiscipline after marrying an ex-murder convict released on parole.

Last month Mercy N. was allegedly suspended indefinitely from her duties and will not be allowed to leave her station without permission from the officer-in-charge at a named prison.

This is according to a letter of suspension dated 27th December 2021 obtained by local media.

The letter makes specific reference to the fact that Mercy N. married an ex-convict named Moffat N. on the 23rd of December, 2021.

Mr. N was serving 25 years for aggravated robbery and murder. He was released on the 20th of October, 2021.

The letter goes on to allege that by doing this Mercy N. has violated the Prison Act Cap 97 of the Laws of Zambia Section 43(r) in regards to discipline.

She has since been suspended from work and ordered to stay on station and not have a break, unless for reasons of illness.

Reportedly a Moffat N. took part in poetry classes during his long imprisonment.

In one of his poems, he gives a heart-wrenching account of how falling in with the wrong company cost him dearly by landing him in prison for murder.

He shares the overwhelming sense of shame he feels and the pain he caused his mother.

Moffat N. ended the said poem with his deep gratitude towards the wardens for helping him realize his true potential in life.

Whether Wardress Mercy N. was won over by this Moffat’s poetic lines is unknown.

What do you think?

Should wardens be allowed to have relationships with the people they are meant to guard and reform?