LUSAKA PROPHET NAMES WINNER OF THE 2031 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS



A Lusaka Respected Prophet Baba Benny Chanda, has predicted the winner of the 2031 Presidential Elections.

Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon, Prophet Chanda said Lusaka Political Youth Activist Stanley Malama (the Mind Set) will win the 2031 elections by more than 55% if at all he decides to stand.

The Renowned Prohet has since encouraged Mr Malama to form a political party in 2028 and contest the 2031 Presidential Polls.



Picture: Stanley Malama.