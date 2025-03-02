LUSAKA PROPHET USES JUJU TO SLEEP WITH VIRGIN GIRLS.



Rebecca Banda a Lusaka Grade 12 pupil who was impregnated by her church prophet has demanded justice.

Speaking in Lusaka this morning, Rebecca said upto now she can’t believe that she has been going out with a married prophet for 15 months who is 11 years older than her. She says she can’t understand why she couldn’t resist sleeping with a man without protection who is married with 5 children.

“It’s like I was just under a spell not to resist him. He used me for 15 months without me being troubled that the man is the one who preaches and prophecy in our church. I came to wake up from slumber after he impregnated me and two other married women before he ran away “, she said while crying.



Prophet Point-Direct One yesterday went into hiding after impregnating a school girl and two married women who are all his church praise members. There is total confusion at his church as we write.