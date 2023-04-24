LUSAKA PS WARNS PENSIONERS AGAINST SCAMMERS

Lusaka province permanent secretary Robert Kamalata has advised National Pension scheme Authority (NAPSA) beneficiaries to be weary of scammers that would want to take advantage of peoples’ inability to access the online portal.

Speaking today when he conducted an on the spot check on the response to the 20% partial pension withdrawal this morning at the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) headquarters, Kamalata noted with concern at the rise in the number of unscrupulous people getting money under the pretext of offering consultancy services.

Mr. Kamalata advised would be beneficiaries against disclosing their personal details to unauthorized people as he warned of stern action against people involved in such acts adding that only NAPSA employees and other authorized individuals are required by law to offer such services.

“I strongly warn pensioners not to disclose any personal information to unidentified people because these people can swindle you, someone may even get your money if you are not careful, “said Kamalata.

And NAPSA Director General Muyangwa Muyangwa says a total of more than K12,4 billion has been set aside by the authority as pay-out packages as a demonstration of its capacity to meet its obligations and added that the has prepared a master list of people eligible to benefit while those who do not make claims will be contacted.

He said NAPSA will not get crippled by the withdraws as it is financially sound to sustain operations in terms of pension payments and added that the organization is working with players in the banking sector to help facilitate smooth transactions of the withdraws.

The Permanent Secretary was accompanied by Lusaka District Commissioner Rosa Zulu and other senior government officials.

