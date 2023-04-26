LUSAKA REGIONAL IMMIGRATION OFFICE APPREHENDS FORTY IN A ROUTINE CLEAN-UP OPERATION

Lusaka…. Wednesday April 26, 2023

The Lusaka Regional Immigration Office has apprehended 40 persons in a routine clean-up operation.

The operation was conducted on 24th April 2023 in various parts of Lusaka, including Kamwala South, Chawama, Matero, Chipata Compound, Chilanga, and Linda.

Immigration Department Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka says those apprehended were 26 Burundians, 11 Tanzanians, and three Congolese.

Mr. Nshinka says the suspected illegal immigrants will appear in court soon.

“The Lusaka routine operation brings the number of persons apprehended for various immigration offences on 24th and 25th April 2023 to 74,” he said in a statement obtained by Smart Eagles.

“During this period, the Department also secured 21 convictions, removed 14 illegal immigrants from the country, and refused three foreign nationals entry for failing to meet entry requirements.”

He encouraged members of the public to report suspected cases of illegal immigration to the nearest Immigration Office.