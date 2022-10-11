Lusaka resident asks court to determine whether or not Lungu’s immunity prevents him from being investigated

By Mwaka Ndawa

LUSAKA resident Hendrix Nyambe has asked the Constitutional Court to ascertain the extent of former president Edgar Lungu’s immunity from scrutiny by law enforcement agencies.

Nyambe who is a businessman and director of Zambia Community Development Initiative Programme has instituted an action against the State on behalf of his organisation, seeking clarity on whether Lungu is immune to investigation as a former head of state.

In an affidavit in support of originating summons, Nyambe claims his organisation fosters community development and the welfare of senior citizens above the age of 60, and esures it provides legal protection.

He stated that the Drug Enforcement Commission sometime in September this year searched one of the properties belonging to Lungu.

“The victim of the actions of the Drug Enforcement Commission is a former president and has not had his immunity uplifted or removed by the appropriate body (parliament),” said Nyambe. “The actions of the Drug Enforcement Commission are illegal and a disregard for the victim’s rights, immunity, status and standing. The DEC did attempt to search and seize the property of the former Head of State and the same should be clarified as to the extent of his immunity and the actions of the Commission can be traced to the letter in which they attempted to list the seizure notice no.2760.”