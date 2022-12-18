Lusaka resident claims Airtel ‘scammed’ her K8,000

By Oliver Chisenga

A LUSAKA resident claims that she has been scammed of K8,000 by Airtel.

In an interview, Lizzie Munsanje complained that on November 29 this year, she transferred K8,000 from her AirtelMoney account to her FNB account, but the amount has, to date not reflected.

She further complained that even after several follow-ups to rectify the ‘failed’ transaction via phone and physically to the Airtel service centre, her pursuit for her money seem to have failed.

“I transferred K8,000 from my AirtelMoney Account to my FNB account on 29th November which never reflected in my FNB account. I started following up on the phone [but] they keep telling me that it’s in process. On Monday 12th December I visited the service centre at Arcades and I was told that the case opened on the 5th December. A lady was very helpful and sent a letter to escalate the issue,” said Munsanje.

“Yesterday I went to a service centre at Manda Hill and they promised to follow up. Today I followed up and it’s still in process. I have requested for a reversal. [I] hope that too won’t take weeks to happen. They have held on to my money thus making it difficult for me to use it as intended; this is an inconvenience that has been caused by them. I will have no choice but seek legal redress.”

According to the transaction details, K8,000 was deducted from Munsanje’s account but her FNB account has still not been credited.