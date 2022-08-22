LUSAKA RESIDENTS CONSTRUCT A POLICE POST USING THEIR OWN MONEY

esidents of Lusaka’s Vorna Valley and Ndeke Village Meanwood residential neighbourhood have completed construction of a Zambia Police Service Post to help with security in the area.



The residents have been contributing funds to construct a police post to house officers from the Zambia Police Service to help curb thefts in the area.



The Executive Committee of the Vorna – Ndeke Homeowners Association says the project is expected to be completed and possibly commissioned in September 2022.



But Vorna-Ndeke Homeowners Association Chairperson, Chilando Mutiti says the commissioning of the project is dependent on a continued steady inflow of funds from community members to meet the additional project budget target of K60,000.

Mr. Chilando says the association may well request supplementary funds from the community, especially for provision of furniture for the Police officers.



He said on-going tasks include the construction of a partial perimeter boundary wall, with gates, at front of the Police Post, erection of two frag poles at front of the post and structural and plumbing modifications inside Single Roomed holding Cell.