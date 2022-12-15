LUSAKA RESIDENTS LOOT SUGAR FROM GOODS TRAIN

Some Lusaka residents took advantage of a derailed Wagon from a Goods train operated by the Zambia Railways which was loaded with Sugar to loot the merchandise.



Deputy Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, tells Byta FM News that the wagon derailed and detached itself from the locomotive in Lusaka’s Mazyopa Compound on 14th December, 2022 around 22:30 hours.



Mwale explains that the train driver identified as Frobisher Ngoma, aged 57, of Kafue Township reported that he noticed the last wagon which was loaded with sugar detached from the locomotive when he arrived at Ngwerere Train Station.



He says Police Officers followed up the report and discovered the derailed wagon in Mazyopa area where residents were found looting the sugar.



Mwale says Officers dispersed the members of the public and secured the scene of the incident, adding that investigations to establish the cause of the accident have been instituted.