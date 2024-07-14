LUSAKA SECURITY GUARD SHOOTS WORKER DEMANDING SALARY

July 14, 2024 – A Security guard at Connec Quarry Company in Lusaka West has shot and wounded an employee who went to demand for his salary.

Police investigations indicate that 32-year-old Lwankole Mukonchi of Misisi Compound in Lusaka pulled the trigger on Elvis Mweemba, aged 26, of Lusaka’s ZESCO Kalundu area causing him to sustain a deep gunshot wound on his right lower limb.

The incident happened on July 13, 2024 around 11:30 hours at Connec Quarry company in Lusaka West.

It is alleged that the victim went to demand for his monthly salary and was stopped upon entering gate by the guard.

A quarrel ensued between the two which resulted in the victim being shot at using a shotgun.

Police were alerted and rushed to the scene where they found the victim in a pool of blood. Immediately he was taken to Kanyama Level One Hospital where he is receiving medical attention. His condition is said to be stable.

The firearm has been recovered and the guard is detained in Police custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer