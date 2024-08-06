Lusaka Socialist Party members celebrate Antonio Mwanza’s dismissal



LUSAKA-based members of the opposition Socialist Party have celebrated the dismissal of Antonio Mwanza and Alick Tembo from the positions as deputy Secretary Generals.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/BYL32i5d6ti4LqW8/?mibextid=oFDknk



The duo was red-carded out of their jobs by party Secretary General Dr Cosmas Musumali on Sunday evening.



Mwanza served as party’s deputy general secretary for politics while Alick Tembo was the deputy Administration general secretary.



Reacting to the development, Socialist Party Lusaka Province chairperson Ashwell Kampengele welcomed the dismissal saying the duo were engaged in dishonest dealings contrary to the party’s principles.



Kampengele stated that those against the collective wisdom of the general party membership should not be entertained.



“We cannot build a party with dishonest people, one of the Socialist Party principles is honest and if some leaders are not honest enough in their dealings, the party leadership has the right and powers to fire them from their positions or expelling them from the party.”



“As a province, we raised concerns on the conduct of the two former deputy General Secretaries, which were against the beliefs of the party, We believe that any conduct that contravenes the rules, principles and beliefs of the party should be condemned. The Party is bigger than all of us. This said, the news of the dismissals of Cde Antonio Mwanza and Cde Alick Tembo is a very welcome news to us,” added Kampengele.



He further called upon his fellow comrades to continue supporting and mobilising the masses for their party to grow.



Meanwhile, Antonio Mwanza was over the weekend seen at the Socialist Party “Meet and greet the president” dinner on the Copperbelt province.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 6, 2024