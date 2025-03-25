LUSAKA SP TO ACCOMPANY M’MEMBE TO POLICE HEADQUARTERS



…as Kalumbi calls out the UPND government for resorting to desperate measures aimed at silencing democratic voices





Lusaka… Tuesday March 25, 2025



In a message of solidarity, Socialist Party Lusaka Constituency Chairperson Philip Chansa Kalumbi has reaffirmed the party’s unwavering support for its leader, Dr. Fred M’membe, in the face of what he described as “political persecution” by the ruling UPND government.





Speaking on behalf of the Lusaka constituency structures, Kalumbi expressed readiness to stand by Dr. M’membe amid the ongoing political challenges.



He stated that party members were fully prepared to accompany their leader to the police cells if an arrest were to take place.





“Our struggle is your struggle,” Kalumbi emphasized, underscoring the party’s commitment to the fight for a just and fair socialist Zambia.



He cited the UPND government for resorting to desperate measures aimed at silencing democratic voices and manipulating constitutional laws to cling to power.





According to Kalumbi, the consequences of the government’s neoliberal policies have been evident in the escalating cost of living, worsening economic conditions, and deepening poverty.



He described these issues as a betrayal of the Zambian people, vowing that the Socialist Party would not let such injustices go unchallenged.





“Our commitment to the Socialist Party and the revolutionary ideals we stand for is unshaken,” Kalumbi declared.



He expressed confidence that Zambia would experience true liberation under Dr. M’membe’s leadership when he becomes the Republican President in 2026.





Drawing inspiration from Burkina Faso’s leadership, he said the winds of change were inevitable and could not be stopped by intimidation.



Mr Kalumbi concluded by reaffirming the party’s readiness to face the struggle ahead, describing its members as steadfast and fearless in their pursuit of social justice.