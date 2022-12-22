LUSAKA TEACHER CRIES UNCONTROLLABLY AT COURT OVER HIS BEAUTIFUL WIFE.

A 42 year old man of Lusaka has been divorced by his wife for constantly checking her private parts after neighbours told him that she was going out with a named businessman.

Amos Chirwa a teacher by profession was on Wednesday this week dragged to Lusaka Boma Court by wife Bessie Msisika Chirwa aged 39 a nurse by profession on grounds that he has been vigorously checking her private parts whenever she knocks off from work especially in the morning after night shifts. The two have 5 children together after being married for 13 years 10 months.

Mr Chirwa was ordered to be paying K600 per month for children’s food and clothes. Mr Chirwa cried uncontrollably outside court as he did not want to lose his beautiful wife as he loved her so much.

Picture: Mr and Mrs Chirwa.