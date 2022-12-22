LUSAKA TEACHER CRIES UNCONTROLLABLY AT COURT OVER HIS BEAUTIFUL WIFE.
A 42 year old man of Lusaka has been divorced by his wife for constantly checking her private parts after neighbours told him that she was going out with a named businessman.
Amos Chirwa a teacher by profession was on Wednesday this week dragged to Lusaka Boma Court by wife Bessie Msisika Chirwa aged 39 a nurse by profession on grounds that he has been vigorously checking her private parts whenever she knocks off from work especially in the morning after night shifts. The two have 5 children together after being married for 13 years 10 months.
Mr Chirwa was ordered to be paying K600 per month for children’s food and clothes. Mr Chirwa cried uncontrollably outside court as he did not want to lose his beautiful wife as he loved her so much.
Picture: Mr and Mrs Chirwa.
He is a weak man. He should learn to move on. They are many more beautiful ones out there.
He is reacting to his emotions. Very soon he will find utwaiche twa mabele ya round and he will forget about the old banger that has confused im so far. It is normal to hurt but better days are ahead not far with more beautiful flowers in every corner!!