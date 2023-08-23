Lusaka Tombstone Sellers To Move To Cemeteries

LUSAKA TOMBSTONE SELLERS TO MOVE

SIGHT of tombstones for sale in Lusaka, something that has become a norm, is on the verge of ending, courtesy of Lusaka City Council (LCC), which is about to intervene in the business.

“It’s an issue that we’ve been working on and we’ve actually given these tombstone sellers notices that they need to be relocated to places that are going to be ideal for them to be selling tombstones from,” LCC public relations manager Chola Mwamba says.

“You can imagine selling tombstones from anywhere; someone is coming from another country getting into Zambia and the first thing that greets them near the airport is a tombstone.

“Most of the tombstone selling points are wrongly placed, so we are going to ensure that the tombstones are placed in designated areas.”

Ms Mwamba added that the council is considering taking tombstone sellers to areas which are near the cemeteries.

“Those are the ideal areas for tombstones to be found,” she said.

Chingwere, Mutumbi, Leopards Memorial Park and Old Leopards Hill are the cemeteries in Lusaka.

“They will be given small pieces of land and make them pay. We can’t have tombstones all over the city,” Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala added during a recent council meeting. “Next time we are going to find a casket being sold along Great East Road.”