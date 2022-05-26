LUSAKA UPND YOUTH THREATEN LEGAL ACTION AGAINST LUSAMBO OVER ‘DEATH THREATS’

We have noted with concerns over Mr Lusambo’s allegations that when he appeared at Magistrate Court on the 20th, May, 2022, on corruption cases that we threatened to kill him and his wife.

To members of the public, the allegations made by Mr Lusambo are malicious, hateful, catty, cruel to try and damage my image and reputation to the public.

The public should be made aware that unlike what Mr Lusambo is trying to insinuate, on the said date we where at Magistrate Court on the People vs Raphael Nakachinda in which the matter involves the Head of State who is also our party president Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

At no point did we see Mr Lusambo and we were not even aware that he was appearing before the court because we had no interest in his issues.

As UPND youths we are always order and to insinuate that we are after someone’s life as alleged by Mr Lusambo is something that has not sat well with us.

We want to State that after a wide consultations with our legal team, we have agreed to take legal actions against Mr Lusambo for denting our image and damaging our reputation to the public.

We want to State that people should stop deviating issues in order to seek public sympathy when they have corrupt cases which need their attention.

We are peaceful people who respect the rule of law and will always do things according to the rule of law.

UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson

Anderson Banda.