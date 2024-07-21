LUSAKA WOMAN ADMITS USING CHARMS ON BOYFRIEND’S MANHOOD



A 29-year-old woman from Marapodi compound has admitted to using charms on her boyfriend so that he would not be able to function sexually with any other woman.



Martha Katongo told the court that it was an attempt to stop him from fathering anymore children with different women without supporting them. This is a matter in which Katongo sued her boyfriend Billy Mukokobi, 26, of Garden compound for refusing to pay back K6,330 which he borrowed from her to get his provisional driver’s license.



When the matter came up for trial before Magistrate Lewis Mumba in Matero Local Court Two, Katongo said Mukokobi is her ex-boyfriend and that their relationship ended when he borrowed but failed to repay some money….



