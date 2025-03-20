Lusaka Woman and family appear in court over husband’s skeleton remains!



The Lusaka woman who was recently arrested after police discovered skeletal remains of her husband in her home in Garden Luangwa Compound has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.



Sylvia Mutaba Kalaba, 51, together with her four children, and a sixth suspect, are charged with manslaughter.

All the accused persons are currently in court waiting for reading of the charge by the magistrate.





In January this year, Ms Kalaba along with her children aged 27, 22, 19, and a 15-year-old juvenile were apprehended after it was discovered that the skeleton in the house were remains of Ms Mutaba’s husband, George Kalaba.



-Zambia Daily Mail