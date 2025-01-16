LUSAKA WOMAN CLAIMS SHE KEPT HUSBAND’S BODY FOR SPIRITUAL POWERS



Sylvia Mutoba Kalaba, the Lusaka woman at the center of a shocking scandal involving the discovery of her husband’s body in their home, has made a stunning confession. Sylvia, who has been detained by police along with her children, claims she did not kill her husband, George Kalaba, but instead kept his body as a means to gain spiritual powers.





According to Sylvia, her husband died of natural causes due to his asthma condition. However, she alleges that she was advised by a ritualist in Tanzania to keep his body, which would enable her to perform miracles and accumulate wealth as a prophetess.





She told police that she had been using her husband’s body to facilitate her alleged healing powers, attracting a large following of people seeking financial breakthroughs and other miracles at her house of prayer.





The bizarre revelation has left authorities stunned, and Sylvia remains in police custody as investigations continue. The case has sparked widespread outrage and raised questions about the intersection of faith, superstition, and the law.



CHIKAYA NEWS