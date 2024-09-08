LUSAKA WOMAN DRAGS G10 PUPIL TO COURT FOR MARRIAGE INTERFERENCE



A LUSAKA woman has dragged her husband’s girlfriend, a Grade 10 pupil, to court for marriage interference, lamenting that the girl sends her provocative photos and videos of herself with the husband while they are in lodges.



This is in a matter where Getrude Nkhoma of Zanimuone Compound has sued Agness Ngoma, 18, of Kabanana Compound in the Matero Local Court.



Nkhoma, who is currently separated from her husband, told Magistrate Harriet Mulenga that due to their arguments, she decided to leave the matrimonial home but when she returned later, she found Ngoma in the house. “Last time, I posted videos of my husband and myself.



Since Agnes follows me on TikTok, I didn’t know that she was my husband’s…



CREDIT: NEWSDIGGERS