LUSAKA WOMAN NABBED FOR STEALING ONE WEEK OLD BABY BOY

Ngwerere Police Station, through Moomba Police Post, received a distressing report yesterday March 20, 2024 at 2040 hours.

The report was made by Angela Kaluba, aged 20, residing in Meanwood.

She reported the theft of her week-old baby boy by an individual identified as Easter Phiri, aged 19, also of Meanwood.

The incident occurred on March 20, 2024 at approximately 1100 hours in the15 Miles area.

According to the account provided, on March 20,2024, around 1100 hours, at 15 Miles Market, the complainant encountered the accused while returning from Kayosha Clinic, where she had taken her baby for an injection.

Engaging in conversation, the accused, purportedly familiar to the complainant, accompanied her to a nearby restaurant while she waited for her husband. During their time together, the suspect requested to hold the baby as the complainant selected food items.

Subsequently, the suspect expressed a desire for roasted meat, commonly known as “Shokazi,” and exited the restaurant with the baby while the mother remained inside.

Upon realizing the prolonged absence of the suspect and her baby, the complainant sought assistance from individuals at the restaurant, who confirmed not having seen her.

A search ensued from 1100 hours to 2000 hours, spanning from 15 Miles to 20 Miles ( Katuba Area), where the suspect was eventually apprehended, and the child safely recovered.

The suspect is currently in police custody pending further investigation into the motive behind her actions.

The Zambia Police Service reassures the public of its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all community members, especially the most vulnerable.

We urge parents and guardians to remain vigilant and cautious when entrusting their children to others.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.