LUSAKA WOMAN NABB€D

….for sw!ndling 16 people and promising to secure employment for them in ZNS

Lusaka… Wednesday July 31, 2024

This is to inform the public that on July 30, 2024, at approximately 08:30 hours, Matero Police Station received reports of Obtaining Money by False Pretenses from sixteen individuals.

The complainants reported that Ms. Selina Moyo, aged 25, residing at house number 80/24 in Soweto compound, Zingalume, Lusaka, obtained money from them under the pretense of securing employment for them in the Zambia Army and Zambia National Service (ZNS).

The total amount of money collected from the sixteen complainants amounts to K102,400.

The fraudulent activities occurred between February 2024 and July 2024 in the Zingalume compound.

Brief facts of the case reveal that Ms. Moyo initially deceived her own mother by claiming that someone at ZNS had promised her employment in exchange for K25,000, which her mother provided.

Subsequently, she demanded an additional K20,000 from her mother with the promise of securing employment for her younger brothers in the Zambia Army.

Ms. Moyo went as far as to produce fake employment contracts purported to be from the Zambia Army, which her mother and other complainants were made to sign.

Ms. Selina Moyo has been detained in lawful custody and will be appearing in court soon.

The Zambia Police Service continues to urge the public to be cautious and vigilant against such fr@udulent schemes.

Anyone with further information on this case is encouraged to come forward and report to Matero police station.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER