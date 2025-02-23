LUSAKA WOMAN SUES SISTER-IN-LAW FOR TELLING HER HUBBY SHE’D TURN HIM INTO A SKELETON



23 February 2025



A 32-YEAR-OLD woman of George Compound in Lusaka has dragged her elder brother’s wife to court for accusing her of being a witch and telling her husband that she would turn him into a skeleton if he did not leave her.





Mwansa Sinkala has told the court that her sister-in-law, Grace Daka, 30, also told her husband that her pregnancy was not his but for a boyfriend she allegedly invited into their matrimonial home whenever he wasn’t around.





Sinkala lamented that these allegations made her husband to leave their matrimonial home, and she was now stranded because she was heavily pregnant. In this matter, Sinkala, the plaintiff, is seeking compensation for defamation from Daka.



According to Sinkala, Daka made these…



